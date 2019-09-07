Probe report into 2017 blast at same factory not in, Punjab CM says will order inquiry to look into delay

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday said he will soon order an inquiry to investigate as to why a probe ordered into a blast at the illegal Batala firecracker unit in January 2017 was yet to be concluded even after over two-and-a half years.

In Batala to meet the families of the victims and the injured in a blast here two days ago that left 23 people dead, Amarinder said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and its report will come out soon.

However, when pointed out that an inquiry report of a similar incident that happened in January 2017 was still pending, the CM said officials responsible for the inordinate delay will be held accountable.

"Why has nothing come out? How were they (factory owners) allowed to carry on?" news agency PTI quoted Amarinder as asking.

He said since the incident happened two months before he took over as chief minister in March 2017, an inquiry will be initiated into why the probe has not been concluded even after over two-and-a half years.

The illegal factory was owned by one Jaspal Singh Mattu, who was an accused in the case filed after the blast at the factory on January 21, 2017 in which one person was killed and two were injured.

Jaspal died around an year ago.

Unnamed members of his family were booked for the blast that shook the city Wednesday.

Jaspal’s family, meanwhile, claimed that he had contested the ward council elections with the support of the Congress. “My father had contested on the Congress symbol in 2015. He was close to former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri,” said Rahul Mattu, son of Jaspal.

Rajwant Singh Tony, who won the election from Ward number 8, also said that Jaspal had contested against him in 2015 and had finished runners up, securing around 300 votes.

“Jaspal was a very influential person. He was known for his crackers not only in Batala but in Jalandhar and other cities also. I have seen long queues of police and district officials seeking free firecrackers on Diwali day from the this factory,” Tony alleged.

Batala City Congress chief Sawarn Nath Mud too confirmed that Jaspal Singh had contested election on Congress ticket.

However, former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri denied knowing Jaspal. “I don’t know any Jaspal Singh, he told The Indian Express.

Cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who is also politically active in Batala City, said, “Batala is not my constituency. He (Jaspal) may or may not have been a Congress party member. I cannot confirm”.

Police had registered an FIR under sections 188 IPC 8/9B explosive act against Jaspal in 2017. No amendments were made in FIR after one of the injured workers died.

Earlier, police had claimed that the old case against Jaspal met a dead end after his death.

In the fresh blast, police have registered case under sections 304, 427 and Explosive Substance Act 1908.

When asked why sections in both cases were different, the SSP said, “I will check.”