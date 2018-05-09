Criticised for triggering ‘panic’, IMD says wind speed observed within range of its forecast

The IMD had on Monday issued an amber coloured alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh with a forecast for Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The IMD had on Monday issued an amber coloured alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh with a forecast for Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Facing criticism after its alert for a thunderstorm triggered widespread panic among people, especially in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday said the wind speed observed was well within the range of what it had forecast.

In a statement, the IMD said thunderstorm was observed at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. Hailstorm was also observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it added.

The IMD had on Monday issued an amber coloured alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh with a forecast for Tuesday. Several parts of these states could witness thunderstorm, squall with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour, it had said.

With memories of May 2 dust storm — which killed more than 120 people in north India — fresh in their minds, the forecast triggered panic among the people. The Delhi government announced closure of schools anticipating thunderstorm and dust storm.

Howewer, there was hardly any severe weather condition. There was a dust storm on Monday night but that lasted barely for a few minutes.

Jatin Singh, the CEO of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said there have been two issues related to the IMD on thunderstorms. “The IMD is not able to distinguish between severities of the May 2 incident and a moderate thunderstorm,” Singh said.

Singh added the IMD lacks in communication strategy to convey the warnings. “When it was expected to sound a major alert it did not while when there was not need to press a panic button it did,” he said.

This is not the first time that the IMD has come under attack.

