Criticise Congress, Nehru but do your job: Rahul hits out at PM Modi

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fusillade against the Congress and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he doesn’t need a certificate from anyone for his great grandfather. The Prime Minister, Gandhi said, can “abuse” the Congress and Nehru as much as he wants but he should also “do his job”.

While replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on Monday, the Prime Minister had attacked the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family. “My great grandfather served this country. He gave his entire life to this country. So, I don’t need anyone’s certificate for my great grandfather,” Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament on Tuesday.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s blistering attack on his party, Gandhi said the Prime Minister is afraid of the Congress. “He is a little scared. Because the Congress speaks the truth. His entire business is about marketing. He has relations…he has friends…lies have been spread…so he must be afraid from inside. And that showed in Parliament. I mean the entire speech was on Congress, what Congress did not do, Jawaharlal Nehru …But the Prime Minister was silent on what BJP has done, the promises that it had made…so, there is fear.”

Gandhi said the PM’s attack on the Congress and Nehru does not bother him.

“What the Prime Minister is doing…it doesn’t really matter if he attacks the Congress party or attacks Jawaharlal Nehru…anybody else. It is important that the people of India understand what the Prime Minister is doing. And I stated that in my speech…there are three things that he is doing… he is creating two Indias: one an extremely rich India… and an India for a vast majority of people…”