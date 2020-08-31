Critical patients to get free Covid treatment in private hospitals: Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Minister said that for this purpose, the district collector will be able to arrange free treatment for critical Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the prescribed rates of the government, said the release. (File)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that when required, critical patients of Covid-19 can avail free treatment in the state’s private hospitals, according to an official government release.

During a review meeting held at his residence on Sunday, Gehlot said adequate arrangements for beds with oxygen supply have been in government hospitals. Despite this, if more beds are needed, the help of private hospitals should be enlisted, he said.

In this regard, the District Collector will be able to arrange free treatment for critical patients in private hospitals under the prescribed rates of the government.

Urging private hospitals to increase their oxygen and ICU bed capacities, Gehlot said DCs should ensure private hospitals tie-up with hotel operators to make beds available for asymptomatic patients so that beds are available in hospitals for critical patients.

