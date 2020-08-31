Critical Covid-19 patients can avail free treatment in pvt hospitals: Gehlot

The Chief Minister said that for this purpose, the district collector will be able to arrange free treatment for critical Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the prescribed rates of the government, said the release. (File)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that when required, critical patients of Covid-19 will be able to avail free treatment in private hospitals in the state, said an official government release.

During a review meeting on Covid-19 situation held at his residence on Sunday, Gehlot said that adequate arrangements for oxygen beds have been in government hospitals. Despite this, if more beds are required in the future, the assistance of private hospitals should be taken, said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said that for this purpose, the district collector will be able to arrange free treatment for critical Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the prescribed rates of the government, said the release.

Urging private hospitals to increase their oxygen and ICU bed capacities, Gehlot said that the district collectors should ensure that private hospitals enter into contracts with hotel operators to make beds available for asymptomatic patients so that beds are available in the hospitals for critical patients.

According to the release, in the meeting, Gehlot directed that within the next one month, the number of high-flow oxygen beds and ICU beds in hospitals associated with medical colleges at the division level be increased up to three-four times. He ordered to ensure the arrangement of 100 extra Covid care beds in Jaipur and Kota.

Gehlot urged all MLAs and MPs to get tested for Coronavirus as in recent times some of them have contracted the disease. On Sunday, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gehlot also directed officials to soon start the functioning of Jaipur Metro after ensuring proper social distancing norms and following all health protocols. The CM also instructed district collectors to ensure arrangements related to health protocols in NEET-JEE examination centres in order to protect students from the disease along with arranging for transport and lodging facilities.

The release added that principal secretary, health, Akhil Arora said the death and recovery rates in the state for the month of August have been 0.96 and 90.54 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official.

There are 14,091 active cases in the state, while 63,977 people have been discharged after recovering the infection, he said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to Covid-19 is 273, followed by 98 in Jodhpur, 73 in Bikaner, 72 in Kota, 70 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

Of 1,450 fresh cases, 241 were reported from Jaipur, 200 from Kota, 149 from Jodhpur, 123 from Jhalawar, 93 from Alwar, 55 from Pali, 49 from Ajmer, 47 from Udaipur, 46 from Bikaner, 40 from Nagaur, among others.

Over 5.84 lakh challans issued for violations

Over 5.84 lakh people have been challaned so far under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance and more than Rs 8.68 crore has been collected from them, an official said on Sunday.

As per the ordinance, disobeying any regulation or obstructing any officer from discharging duty shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term up to two years or with fine up to Rs10,000 or with both.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said 2.30 lakh people have been challaned for not wearing face masks in public places, 12,236 for selling goods to people not wearing face masks and over 3.37 lakh for not maintaining social distancing norms.

