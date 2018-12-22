Crisis in AAP after House says take back Bharat Ratna to Rajiv

With two of its MLAs being issued showcause notices and one of them being told by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday was thrown into crisis. The trigger: a resolution passed in the Delhi Assembly earlier in the day, demanding that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be stripped of the Bharat Ratna since he had “justified the 1984 anti-Sikh riots”.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the original resolution had no mention of Rajiv, and that MLA Somnath Bharti had slipped in a line before passing the note to Jarnail Singh, who introduced the resolution.