2 criminals shot, 3 policemen hurt in 2 encounters, say UP police

Two wanted men were shot dead in two alleged separate police encounters in Baghpat and Saharanpur in the last two days. Two constables and a sub-inspector received bullet injuries.

The first encounter took place on Tikri-Asara Link Road in Baghpat on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ramala) Anuj Chaudhary.

A resident of Kakripur village in Baghpat, Vikas was carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head announced by the Baghpat Police and Rs 25,000 by Meerut Police. He was wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot, police said.

In the second encounter, a 30-year-old man was shot dead in a police encounter in Chilkana area of Saharanpur police late Friday night. Mohammad Hafiz was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was facing around 20 cases against him in different police stations of Saharanpur.

“At Carthawal, police asked to stop two bike-borne men. Instead of stopping, they were fired at a police team…We retaliated and one of the duo, Muhammad Hafiz was shot dead, while his associate managed to flee. Sub inspector Amit Sharma and constable Vineet were also injured…,” said Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar.