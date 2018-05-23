Criminal in Rajasthan shot in gymnasium, cops suspect gang war

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on early Tuesday morning, with the police suspecting the motive being enmity between criminal gangs. According to police, the deceased, Vinod Jat alias Jordan, was a history-sheeter and had several criminal cases registered against him in Sriganganagar.

“The incident happened a little before 5.30 am on Tuesday when Jat was working out inside a gym in Jawahar Nagar area. Preliminary investigation suggests that three people entered the gym…and opened fire on Jat, injuring him fatally,” said Tulsidas Purohit, circle officer, Sriganganagar.

Police said that an FIR has been lodged.

“In the FIR, the involvement of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang has been alleged. We are investigating reports that Jat was from a camp that opposed Bishnoi. More can be said after further investigation,” said Surendra Singh, ASP, Sriganganagar.

