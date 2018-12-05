Criminal cases against lawmakers: Supreme Court asks Bihar, Kerala HCs to allocate cases to lower courts

Terming the contents of a report on the status of pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers as “alarming, disturbing and scary”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to try out suggestions to distribute these cases among sessions and magistrate courts in a state so as to fast-track their disposal instead of allocating them all to one or two special courts as directed by it earlier.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would start with Bihar and Kerala, and ordered their High Courts to do the needful to assign the cases to as many courts as they deem fit.

The court, which is dealing with a petition filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay seeking lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers from contesting elections, was considering suggestions put forth by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is the amicus curiea in the matter.

In November 2017, the apex court ordered setting up of special courts in each state to try pending criminal cases against politicians.

Accordingly, 12 such courts were set up and many have started functioning.

Hansaria, however, told the court that this would lead to delays as witnesses and police officers would find it difficult to travel long distances. He suggested that one sessions court and one magistrate court be designated in each district for this.

The court said it would try asking the HCs to allocated the cases to as many courts instead of only two in each district. Accordingly, it ordered, “having considered the matter we are of the view that the suggestions of the learned Amicus Curiae should be tried out with certain modifications and in a limited manner. Instead of designating one Sessions Court and one Magisterial Court in each District we request each High Court to assign/allocate criminal cases involving former and sitting legislators to as many Sessions Courts and Magisterial Courts as the each High Court may consider proper, fit and expedient”. This, the judges said, “would be a more effective step instead of concentrating all the cases involving former and sitting legislators in a Special Court(s) in the district”.

Restricting the distribution of work to more courts to Kerala and Bihar for now, the bench said that the “rest of the Special Courts already set up shall continue to work and try cases assigned to it until further orders are passed in this regard by this Court”.

For Delhi, where two special courts have already been set up, the court said “the National Capital Territory of Delhi where the position is somewhat different and the difficulties of distance and territories do not come in the way the trial of cases by the Special Courts (both Sessions Court and Magisterial Court) will continue”.

It asked the courts in Kerala and Bihar, to which work will be allocated, to submit monthly report to the respective High Courts.

The apex court also asked these High Courts to forward the copy of the reports to its Registry and the amicus curiae and to update it about the action taken on Tuesday’s directions by December 14.

The bench perused a report filed by Hansaria on the status of criminal cases pending against politicians.

It noted that according to the report, “compiled on the basis of information furnished by the High Courts”, there were 4,122 cases currently pending against sitting and former MPs/MLAs and that charges had not been framed in 1,991 of them.