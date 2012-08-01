Woman ‘jumps’ to death from Infosys building

A young woman employee of Infosys died after allegedly jumping off a building at the IT giant’s office at Gachibowli here,police said today.

S Neelima (27) was found lying in a pool of blood by a security guard near the building at around 10.30 PM last night.

The guard immediately alerted the Infosys authorities who shifted her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead,police said.

Madhapur Police,who are investigating the case,said “It was not clear whether she had jumped off or fell accidentally or was pushed down. The death happened under suspicious circumstances.”

“We are probing the matter. Her phone call details were being analysed. As per preliminary investigations…it appears to be a suicide,however we are investigating all the angles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police,Madhapur Division,T Yoganand said.

Neelima,who was working as a software employee with Infosys in Gachibowli,had returned from the US on July 21,the DCP said,adding the deceased,a native of Warangal,was married to one Sridhar.

Meanwhile,Neelima’s relatives alleged that they got late information about the incident. “Her parents were asked to come to office,but even before they reached there,she was shifted to the hospital,” a relative said.

Police were recording the statements of the Infosys staff and Neelima’s family members.

