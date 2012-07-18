Woman cop shifted from Rashtrapati Bhavan,protests to commit suicide

Peeved at her being transferred from Rashtrapati Bhavan security,a woman Inspector today protested here and threatened to commit suicide.

The incident took place near Boat Club near India Gate at around 9:30 am when the 40-year-old Inspector,posted in the security in Rastrapati Bhawan for the past two years,reached near the Boat Club and allegedly started shouting at the police.

She allegedly threatened to commit suicide but police officers at the spot pacified her. She was apparently depressed over her transfer to Old Police Lines.

