UP: Woman found murdered in house

A 59-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Lekhanagar area of the district,police said today.

Vina Malhotra,who did not has any child and was living alone in the house following the death of her husband,was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck.

Police suspect that she was killed after a loot as some valuables are missing from the house.

Her body has been sent for the post-mortem and further investigations are on,they said.

