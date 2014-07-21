Under treatment in police custody, Jehanabad stripping victim goes mising from hospital

Jehanabad stripping victim and RJD worker, who was arrested for kidnapping and murder of two youths recently, has gone missing from Patna Medical College and Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment after being badly beaten up by mob at Jehanabad last week.

Advertising

Pirbahore police station in-charge Nisar Ahmad confirmed it saying the woman, who was arrested three days ago after two kidnapped youths from Gaya were found murdered, went missing. As she had suffered seriously injuries,police had allowed her to fully recover at PMCH before being handed over to Jehanabad police.

The RJD worker faced case of kidnapping two Gaya youths, Chunnu and Rakesh, who had visited the woman at her Jehanabad house in connection with land deals.