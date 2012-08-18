School head,son booked for beating class XII student

An administrator of a private school and his son have been booked in connection with alleged indiscriminate caning of a class XII student,who suffered injuries and has been hospitalised,police said today.

They said criminal cases were registered against Raja,correspondent (administrator) of the school near Kodumudi in the district,and his son Anandhan on a complaint from the father of the student.

Anandhan,who used to look after the school affairs in the absence of his father,had allegedly beaten up the student ‘indiscriminately’ using a cane on Thursday after the boy intervened on behalf of his classmate and insisted on permission to repair his cycle which got punctured while they were on their way to the school for evening special classes,police said.

After the class,the boy went to his house and complained of severe pain all over his body and told his father about the incident.

