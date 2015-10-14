Nigerian gang cheating women through matrimonial site busted by Cyberabad cops

A gang of eight Nigerian nationals residing in Dwarka, New Delhi, who were cheating women through a matrimonial website, was arrested by Cyberabad Police on Tuesday. The Cyber Crimes Cell made the arrests after a resident of Kukatpally lodged a complaint that she was cheated of Rs 5.4 lakhs by a man who claimed to be interested in marrying her. She had registered her details with `Simply Marry’ website which was created by the Nigerian gang, Officer on Special Duty (Crimes) Naveen Kumar, said.

The gang uploaded fake pictures and profiles of prospective grooms and when the lady from Kukatpally registered her name on the website, a man named Garry Philles sent a proposal in February 2014. “They kept contact through email as the man claimed he was not comfortable sharing his phone number. They used G-talk and for several weeks discussed about their families and interests. He claimed to be a consultant with Delhi Metro and was supposed to return to Florida, USA, in March this year when his contract expires. He told the lady that he was genuinely interested in marrying her and offered to visit Hyderabad to settle the marriage proposal, just before leaving for the US. The lady, however, said she needed more time. In the meantime the man claimed to have left for US and they kept in touch over email. They decided to meet in Hyderabad and accordingly, one day Gary claimed to have landed at New Delhi airport but was detained by Custom officers who were demanding money. He asked her to deposit the money which she did after which he cut off all contact and that is when she released that she had been cheated,’’ ACP S Jayaram said.

All the accused came to Delhi on medical visas and hatched the plan cheat people using a matrimonial website. During the investigation, the Cyber Crime team also arrested another Nigerian national, a narcotic dealer, Chigozie John of Embisa, Emo State of Nigeria. He was arrested from a flat in Dabri (V) Palam Zone, New Delhi and seized 10.6 kgs of pseudo Ephedrine worth Rs 10 crores.

The accused were produced at Dwaraka Court and were brought on transit warrant to Hyderabad. Officials said that the gang has cheated other customers also and investigation is on to establish their identity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App