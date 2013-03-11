Minor boy’s body found in pit

The body of a five-year-old boy,who had gone missing for the past three days,was today recovered under mysterious circumstances in a pit here,police said.

The semi-buried body of the victim,Rohan,was found in Swaroop Nagar area at around 3 am,they said. The boy was missing since March 7 after which a case of kidnapping was registered by his parents.

Police suspect that the boy was murdered because his skull was fractured,adding that the motive behind the incident could be personal enmity. Further probes are on,they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App