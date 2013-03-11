Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Minor boy’s body found in pit

The boy was missing since March 7 after which a case of kidnapping was registered by his parents.

Written by PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2013 9:32:04 am
Top News

The body of a five-year-old boy,who had gone missing for the past three days,was today recovered under mysterious circumstances in a pit here,police said.

The semi-buried body of the victim,Rohan,was found in Swaroop Nagar area at around 3 am,they said. The boy was missing since March 7 after which a case of kidnapping was registered by his parents.

Police suspect that the boy was murdered because his skull was fractured,adding that the motive behind the incident could be personal enmity. Further probes are on,they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now