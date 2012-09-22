Love spurned,youth kills 14-year-old girl

A youth allegedly killed a 14-year old girl in her house here today for not responding to his love for the last few months.

The 23-year old youth,working as lathe operator,had fallen in love with a ninth class student,who had spurned his offer,police said.

Since the girl was found in her house in Ganesha Lay out,the youth entered the house and reportedly attempted to rape her,after bolting from inside.

As the mother,who returned to the house heard daughters screaming and alerted the neighbours,police said.

As the neighbours started banging the door,the youth slit the throat of the girl,with a sickle and also cut his hand and slit his neck.

While the girl fell and died on the spot,the youth was immediately taken to the Government Hospital,after breaking open the door.

