INS thanks Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for ‘timely support’ to print media

Starting that the print media industry directly or indirectly employs 30 lakh people across the country, and that newspapers are facing the most turbulent and difficult period in history, Indian Newspaper Society (INS) president Shailesh Gupta, on behalf of INS members, on Wednesday expressed gratitude and appreciated the efforts of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the state government’s “timely support towards print media”.

Gupta noted that Rupani has lauded the efforts of print media and called it the biggest and best source of true, accurate and credible information. Rupani has also assured that his government would support the print media by clearing all pending payments owed towards government advertisements published until April 2020.

“This move is welcoming and will provide much-needed respite to the print media industry, which has lost nearly Rs 4,500 crore during March and April,” Gupta stated. He also stated, “We look forward to a similar approach from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as over the past few weeks INS has requested the Union Government for a stimulus package, and seeks support of all state governments, PSUs as well as the Central government to take immediate steps to release dues payable up to April towards government advertisements…”

