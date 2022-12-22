Inflation under close watch, apt handling of pandemic averted recession: Nirmala Sitharaman

Against the backdrop of the Opposition raising heat over price rise, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on inflation to ensure there is no surge in prices. She said India is “somewhere very close” to doubling its GDP and argued that the government’s handling of the pandemic disruptions ensured that the country didn’t slip into recession like many other nations.

The minister was replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on Supplementary Demands for Grants, which Lok Sabha passed last week, authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 3.25-lakh crore in the current financial year.

The debate saw the Opposition tearing into the government over its management of the economy and issues like unemployment and price rise. Sitharaman replied in equal measure, attacking the Congress, Left and several other parties.

The Opposition had accused the government of “gross miscalculation of expenditure” in the Budget and sought to know whether there was any “misplaced focus” when the funds were allocated.

Responding to the criticism, Sitharaman said it was not unusual for governments to come up with Supplementary Demands for Grants and exuded confidence that fiscal deficit will not breach the target because of enough revenue buoyancy to take care of the additional expenditure of Rs 3.25-lakh crore in 2022-23.

“The apprehensions people have in their mind that this was because we could not estimate it rightly earlier, and therefore, we are coming with a correction, is not well founded at all. Situations developed in such a way…that we needed this additional support to be extended,” she said.

Participating in the debate, former finance minister P Chidambaram wanted to know how the government plans to fund the additional spending. “In September itself, the government made it very clear that we are not changing our borrowing schedule… We have not changed our borrowing plans, which means we are very clear that we are going to see that the revenue that we are generating is sufficient to take care of this addition,” she said.

Sitharaman said many countries, including large developed economies, are facing recession because of “the way in which they handled the Covid is different from the way we handled it”.

“Because the tendency was that we should give money in the hands of the people, go for printing notes,” she said, noting that even Chidambaram had then asked the government to ‘borrow and spend and even print money to reboot the economy’. “As we close the calendar year 2022, we should look at the negative effect of the implementation of such a suggestion by the other countries and recession is happening there, perhaps,” she said, adding, India did not get into recession because of the “targeted way” it gave the relief during Covid.

She contested claims that private sector investments were coming down and argued private sector capex is happening because of the favourable policies of the government, such as production-linked incentive scheme.

She said jobs are also being created and argued the net payroll addition, looking at the EPFO records, in September was 46 per cent higher. “Additional 46 per cent entries have been made, which is a year on year growth. Therefore, it is also bringing in an element of formalisation,” she said.

The periodic Labour Force Survey report, she said, has highlighted that the unemployment rate in the July-September quarter of 2020 in urban areas stood at 7.2, compared to 8.3 in the July-September quarter of 2019. “So, unemployment figures are gradually coming down,” she said.

Referring to the price situation in the country, she said “we are keeping a good eye on inflation like considerations” which are purely extraneous nowadays, because of the fuel and fertiliser crisis in the international market. She said WPI inflation has come down to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent and wholesale food inflation is at 2.17 per cent.

On charges that the government is working for big corporate houses, Sitharaman said the Modi government works on ‘development of all and appeasement of none’ principle. She asked whether schemes like Jan Dhan, JAM Trinity, PM Ayushman, Ujjawala, Ujala, PMGKY were meant for the corporates.

Referring to the Vizhinjam seaport in Kerala being developed by the Adani group, she said: “One port was given on a platter to one of the big As which gets quoted to us very often. They invited them saying, come and develop this port. That was Congress. Afterwards the communists came. They didn’t take that back. You want those corporates when you want that port to be developed. Both Congress and Communists.”

“When you have projects which, through an open and transparent tender process, go to a particular corporate, it is okay. But (when) we (are) doing it will become, ‘you are giving it only to Ambanis and Adanis’. Rajasthan has given land to one of the big corporates. There are other states also doing like that,” she added.