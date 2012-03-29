Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Goa cop arrested for molesting girl

A constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old girl near a picnic spot near Panaji.

Written by Agencies | V | Published: March 29, 2012 12:14:32 pm
Related News

A constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old girl near a picnic spot near here,police said today.

As per the complaint filed with Verna police,constable Azad Ahmad with the escort cell,molested the girl,who was holidaying with her boyfriend at Verna spring,a known tourist attraction,yesterday.

The girl has alleged that the constable,who was accompanied by his friends,molested her in an inebriated condition and pushed her boyfriend aside.

Police said that the constable was immediately arrested under section 341 of IPC. He has now applied for bail in the local court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now