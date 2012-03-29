Goa cop arrested for molesting girl

A constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old girl near a picnic spot near here,police said today.

As per the complaint filed with Verna police,constable Azad Ahmad with the escort cell,molested the girl,who was holidaying with her boyfriend at Verna spring,a known tourist attraction,yesterday.

The girl has alleged that the constable,who was accompanied by his friends,molested her in an inebriated condition and pushed her boyfriend aside.

Police said that the constable was immediately arrested under section 341 of IPC. He has now applied for bail in the local court.

