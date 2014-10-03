Four hawkers mowed to death in Patna after brake failure

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The accident took place at around 4 am when an Indica Car ran over four hawkers, including a woman, near a hospital.

Written by Santosh Singh | Published: October 3, 2014 10:42:56 am
Four hawkers were mowed to death by car at Phulwarisharif, Patna early on Friday. Police said the accident took place after the car brakes failed.

The accident took place at around 4 am when an Indica Car ran over four hawkers, including a woman, near Mahavir Cancer Institute at Phulwarisharif. One person was also injured in the accident.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “It was an accident after brakes failed. It was not case of drunken driving. The car was moving at normal speed, but the driver could not control the car from going sideways”. The four accident victims died on the way to the hospital.

The SSP said the police had detained the car driver. He added four-wheelers had not been plying through pandal routes for last two days. The route on which the accident took place was the main link road to NH 30.

