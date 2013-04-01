Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Former village head murdered in Raunapar

A former village head was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Raunapar area,police said here today.

Written by Press Trust Of India | Azamgarh | Updated: January 6, 2014 5:58:58 pm
Ram Nagina Patel (40) was killed allegedly over an old rivalry while he was sleeping in his field in Urdiha village last night,they said.

Agitated with the incident,the villagers staged a chakka jam in front of the police station demanding that the culprits be caught.

