Former village head murdered in Raunapar

A former village head was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Raunapar area,police said here today.

Ram Nagina Patel (40) was killed allegedly over an old rivalry while he was sleeping in his field in Urdiha village last night,they said.

Agitated with the incident,the villagers staged a chakka jam in front of the police station demanding that the culprits be caught.

