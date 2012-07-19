Face-off: Man confronts rival,killed over extra-marital affair

A man was allegedly shot dead in Kisripur village after he objected to his wife’s extra marital affair,police said.

Chavinath had eloped with Munna Raidas’s wife a fortnight ago. Yesterday both men came face-to-face with each other and an altercation between the two ensued.

Chavinath shot Munna with a country-made pistol killing him on the spot last night,police said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,police said,adding that the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App