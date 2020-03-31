Help govt serve poor: PM Modi to NGOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday called on social welfare organisations and NGOs to help the government during the lockdown by providing basic necessities to the underprivileged, supplying medical and protective gear, and assisting with awareness campaigns on social distancing.

Speaking with their representatives via video conferencing, the Prime Minister invoked Mahatma Gandhi to exhort the organisations to serve the poor and the downtrodden. “The entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit and patience’’ in facing the challenge of COVID-19, Modi said.

He praised the dedication and commitment of the participating organisations towards serving humanity.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.