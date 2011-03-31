CID files chargesheet against ex-Karnataka minister in rape case

A chargesheet was filed today in a local court against former Karnataka minister Harathalu Halappa over charges of rape by the state CID.

CID police submitted the chargesheet before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate First Class court judge Srinivasa Gowda.

Chandrawathi,wife of Halappa’s friend,had charged that she was raped by Halappa at her house in Shimoga on Nov 26,2009.

On May 2010,Chandrawathi and her husband Venktesha Murthy filed a complaint against Halappa.

Following his arrest,Halappa was forced to resign from the B S Yeddyurappa Ministry last year and the case transferred to CID for investigation.

Halappa was in judicial custody for about 50 days before he was released on bail by High Court.

