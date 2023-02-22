CAPFs facing 83,000 vacancies, govt asks forces to give details

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all Directors-General (D-Gs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles to provide details on shortage of personnel in their forces and has also directed them to give details of steps taken to fill these vacancies.

At present, the paramilitary forces are facing a shortage of more than 83,000 gazetted officers (GOs) and personnel.

Sources said a letter was sent last week from the MHA to D-Gs of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles (AR).

Out of 83,127 vacancies, CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, has 29,283 vacancies, followed by BSF (19,987), and CISF (19,475).

Earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that recruitment in CAPFs is being undertaken in mission mode to fill up vacancies. The government, he informed the Upper House, plans to complete the process in 2023.

The MHA also sent a letter to the BSF for temporary diversion of 15 posts of DIG-rank officers from IPS quota to the cadre officers of BSF for vacancy year 2023.