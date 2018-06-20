BJP-PDP alliance break-up: Ceasefire issue trigger, strains in ties from Day 1

Mehbooba Mufti with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mehbooba Mufti with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When the BJP and the PDP entered into a post-poll alliance in 2015 and formed a coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the then chief minister said it was a meeting of the North Pole and the South Pole. However, the two coalition partners were, from day one, more in conflict with each other than in unison, till the BJP pulled out of the alliance on Tuesday.

While differences between the two parties over resumption of counter-terror operations after end of the unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan reportedly led to the parting of ways, the coalition partners had been in conflict with each other right from day one on one or the other issue.

Hours after being sworn in as Chief Minister on March 1, 2015, Sayeed had credited Pakistan and militants for peaceful and successful conduct of Assembly elections in the state. His deputy Dr Nirmal Singh, who was sharing the dais with Sayeed, had then silently left the hall at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Later, he had said security forces, state police, Election Commission and above all, the people of the state, were behind successful conduct of the polls.

“The conflict was there, but we had thought it will get resolved with time,” said BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi. However, due to the ceasefire issue, the ties between the allies reached a flash point, he said. The deteriorating of the situation following the ceasefire, coupled with the insistence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that security forces cannot take strong action against militants, went against the state’s security, he added.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti adressing a media in srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti adressing a media in srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“Had we waited for three-four months more, the situation would have deteriorated further,’’ he said, adding that it would have led to problems during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. In view of the yatra, he said, forces wanted to conduct search operations, but Mehbooba, as chairperson of the unified command headquarters, was not ready to allow them.

Besides security operations, the BJP and the PDP were in conflict on many other issues. These include Article 370 and 35-A that guarantee special status to the state, the AFSPA, registration of FIRs against security personnel involved in counter-terror operations, dialogue with Pakistan and separatists, deportation of Rohingya, establishment of Pandit and Sainik Colonies in the Valley, declaration of public holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh who signed the instrument of accession of J&K to the Union of India, and the probe into the rape and murder of a Bakarwal girl in Kathua district. At the root of the differences between the two parties were popular sentiments of their respective voter base that are separated by regional and religious lines.

The BJP workers too were not happy with the functioning of the government, with many of them complaining that ministers from the party were not listening to their grievances, said sources. There were also allegations of corruption against some of the ministers, BJP leaders said, adding that the party breaking its alliance with PDP had brought them relief.

“At least, we can now show our faces to the people who voted us to power,’’ said a BJP leader.

