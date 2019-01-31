Bihar: Religious leader held for sexual abuse

THE CHAIRMAN and international mahant of Kabir Vichar Manch, Manmohan Saheb, has been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of two sisters who were his disciples.

He was arrested from his ashram in Phulparas Madhubani on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Alleging that her younger sister was “sexually exploited” since 2010, the complainant said that she was also sexually abused “since 2016 till recently”.

The victim’s lawyer, Abhishek Anand, told The Indian Express: “The two sisters had written letters to the President of India, Bihar CM and Supaul SP a fortnight ago. The Supaul SP insisted on presence of at least one of victims to lodge the case. After the police was convinced, the case was lodged.” The lawyer said the victim stated in the FIR how they were lured into becoming sadhvis and sexually exploited.