Bhanwari murder case: Bishna Ram,Bishnoi to be interrogated

Unable to find Kailash Jakhar,prime accused in the Bhanwari Devi murder case who had escaped from court premises here on June 14,police today procured a warrant to interrogate Bishna Ram and Om Prakash Bishnoi to trace him.

The duo was taken from Jodhpur jail for interrogation to find the whereabouts of Jakhar after getting the warrant,a police official said.

Jakhar’s brazen escape,which saw armed men opening fire to create panic in the court premises before helping him dodge security,was planned well in advance,he said.

“We have substantial clues that this gang was constantly in touch with their accomplices in jail. We believe that if it is so,they (Bishna Ram,Om Prakash) would definitely be able to throw light on their plan and would also know Jakhar’s whereabouts,” he added.

Police has not been able to recapture him inspite of sending various teams to different destinations in and out of Rajasthan and arresting 10 people in this connection.

DCP (East) Rahul Prakash said of the 10 arrested,two of them Pappu Bishnoi and Subhash Jangu,were not in court on the day but were at different places enroute to coordinate the entire operation.

The total number of gang members,who had come to free Bishna Ram along with Jakhar,present in the court has not been established till now as all of them were in different groups.

Police Commissioner Bhupendra Kumar Dak said so far the number is pegged around 30.

The Bishna Ram-led gang,of which Om Prakash was a part,along with Jakhar and Ashok Bishnoi were allegedly tasked with disposing off the auxiliary nurse Bhanwari Devi,who was murdered last year.

