Bengaluru court sentences man to life for killing engineering student five years ago

A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru has convicted a 30-year-old man and sentenced him to life in prison with no possibility of parole for stabbing a 22-year-old engineering student to death in 2017.

Judge K M Rajashekhar of the 28th city civil and sessions court in his order on Monday said, “Invoking the provisions Section 235-2 of CrPC, the accused is on conviction of offence punishable U.S 302 IPC, he is sentenced to undergo a rigorous period of imprisonment for life till his last breath and to pay a fine of Rs 2,00,000. In default to pay the fine, he shall undergo RI for 2 years. Invoking the provision of Section 357 of CrPC, the Accused is sentenced to pay compensation of Rs 15,00,000 to Kondamma the mother of the deceased.”

Johnson, a bartender from Vibhutipura, had multiple criminal cases pending against him and was known to target young couples around the Vibhutipura lake, robbing them at knifepoint. On June 10, 2017, Johnson attempted to snatch a chain from a woman and fled the scene on his motorcycle after she screamed. The victim, Sai Charan, a BE student at a local college, heard the woman scream and began chasing Johnson on his motorcycle for nearly one kilometre on an isolated road, before confronting him.

In an effort to escape, Johnson stabbed Sai Charan twice with a knife he was carrying and fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Friends of the victim found him unconscious and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

M Narayana, the then DCP (Whitefield), had formed a special team led by then-HAL inspector Sadiq Pasha to crack the case. During the investigation, police were able to identify Johnson through CCTV footage on Kaggadasapura main road.

Johnson later accused the police of implicating him in the case and also filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

Despite Johnson getting bail after one of the witnesses turned hostile, the police and public prosecutor presented evidence to the court and successfully argued for the maximum possible punishment.