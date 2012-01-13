Nisha Pokam (25),who attempted suicide at her Andheri (West) residence on Wednesday was operated on for a brain concussion and was battling for life at Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday.

Pokam had jumped from her fourth-floor apartment after she was called for questioning in connection with the suicide of a bank executive.

Pokam,who used to stay with her parents in building number 14 in Manish Nagar at Four Bungalows in Andheri (West),had jumped from the building at 11.45 am on Wednesday.

Confirming the attempted suicide,the D N Nagar police said Pokam was depressed over the death of bank executive Vishal Gambhir (33),who had jumped from the 18th floor of the Oberoi Woods Tower in Goregaon (East) allegedly owing to a failed affair with her.

Officers investigating the case said Pokam was in shock after she saw Gambhir jump to his death.

Pokam has suffered grievous head injuries and is in a critical condition, an officer said. Pokam is also suffering from multiple fractures in her limbs.

Senior inspector Vijay Bhoite of D N Nagar police station,said Pokams parents and her husband assumed that she and Gambhir were just friends from work.

Her parents have claimed that they were unaware about the alleged affair with Gambhir as he had visited their house on previous occasions as Pokams friend.

According to the parents statements,Pokam had been staying with them for the past two months as the lease of her rented apartment had expired. Pokam and her husband were planning to shift to a new a flat in Kandivali.

Bhoite said when Pokam was depressed and in shock after returning from home from the Aarey Sub police station.

In their statement,Nishas parents have said after her return from Aarey Sub police station she kept to herself,and they didnt disturb her as they wanted her to recover at her pace, said Bhoite.

According to the police,at the time of the incident,Pokams mother and brother were at home. At 12.15 pm on Wednesday,the police received a call about the attempted suicide. Pokams brother told the police that they were unaware that she was not at home.

