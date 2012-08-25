After cops lead youth to death,Home Minister looks away too

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Umashankar Gupta today gave a clean chit to policemen who allegedly failed to take a grievously injured youth to hospital in time,contrary to the allegations of his family.

“After Ravi Dangi (19) was stabbed,he was first taken to his house from where he was brought to Rajendra Nagar police station in Indore. From the police station,Ravi was taken to hospital in an ambulance within seven to eight minutes…There is no ground for taking action against police personnel,” the minister said.

Ravi was stabbed on August 21 after he stood up to four youths who passed lewd remarks at a girl who was with him.

Ravi,profusely bleeding,was taken to Rajendra Nagar police station by his friends. His father Suresh Dangi later alleged that he lay bleeding for over an hour there,as police took time to complete formalities such as recording of statements. Ravi was then taken to a hospital,but succumbed to the injuries.

Gupta said some people have come up with fresh leads in the case that would be looked into.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Indore A Sai Manohar had yesterday denied the allegations of police inaction in Ravi’s death.

Police arrested Narendra Sen and Santosh Solanki on August 24 night in connection with Ravi’s death. Main accused Sanju German and Arun Bheel were nabbed earlier.

