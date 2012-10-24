Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

40 students from Kerala injured in bus-truck collision

At least 40 girl students and teachers of a Kerala school were injured when their bus and a military truck collided on the city outskirts today,police said.

Written by Agencies | Coimbatore | Published: October 24, 2012 8:05:00 pm
Related News

At least 40 girl students and teachers of a Kerala school were injured when their bus and a military truck collided on the city outskirts today,police said.

The students of the school in Kozhikode were returing from Chennai after a study tour when the mishap occurred at Bodipalayam.

Eight of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital here while others were treated as outpatients,police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now