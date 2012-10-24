40 students from Kerala injured in bus-truck collision

At least 40 girl students and teachers of a Kerala school were injured when their bus and a military truck collided on the city outskirts today,police said.

The students of the school in Kozhikode were returing from Chennai after a study tour when the mishap occurred at Bodipalayam.

Eight of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital here while others were treated as outpatients,police said.

