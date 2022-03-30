19-year-old woman killed in Vadodara

The 23-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman who rejected his proposal to be in a relationship with him had planned the murder and conducted a recce of the crime spot, said Vadodara city police in its chargesheet.

The 370-page chargesheet against the accused, Kalpesh Thakor, was submitted by Investigating Officer of the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch RA Jadeja before a local court on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly stabbed to death Trusha Solanki, inflicting multiple injuries on her neck and head, along with dismembering her left arm, and dumping her body on National Highway near Jambuva on March 23.

Solanki, who was preparing for a police recruitment test, had met Thakor through a common friend three years ago. The man wanted to be in a relationship with her, which Solanki refused.

The chargesheet details the events of the evening of March 23, when Trusha Solanki agreed to meet the accused of a conversation.

According to the chargesheet, a day before he stabbed Solanki to death, Thakor visited Mujar Gamdi and identified a deserted spot near National Highway 48, where he planned to call Solanki.

“During the investigation, he revealed that he had visited the spot alone a day in advance and planned the murder. He decided to use a handsaw to stab the victim, which he knew he had in his possession… When she finally agreed to meet him, he decided to execute his plan on the day. We also have witnesses who corroborated this fact and had seen him at the spot the previous day – it establishes his intent. He was especially irked that she had other male friends,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, D S Chauhan.

The accused, Chauhan said, first stabbed the victim on the back of her neck and when she tried to escape he chased her and stabbed her again. “This is the time she tried to defend but in the process, he severed her arm… When he returned, his friend Daxesh asked him why he was grim but he did not reply. We have not found any involvement of Daxesh in the crime,” Chauhan said.

The chargesheet includes statements from 85 witnesses in addition to documents from the Forensic Science Laboratory and details of the items confiscated from the accused. This includes the weapon of murder, the two-wheeler used by Thakor to travel to the spot, the clothes he wore during the crime as well as the mobile phone of the victim, and the two-wheeler of the victim that Thakor had taken in his possession.

The police have also told the court that Thakor had deleted chats and text messages exchanged between the victim and him after taking her phone into his possession. Thakor has been charged with the destruction of evidence in addition to murder.

The police have also furnished CCTV footage of Thakor being seen riding his two-wheeler to the crime scene and also returning from the spot. The Call Detail Records and technical evidence are also part of the chargesheet including the location of Thakor’s mobile phone on the day of the crime as well as the previous day when he conducted a recce of the village.