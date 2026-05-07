Crime cases saw 6% dip but cyber offences rose by 18% in 2024: NCRB data

Forgery, cheating, and fraud (FCF) dominated economic offences, accounting for a staggering 1,92,382 cases – nearly 90% of the total.

Even though crime cases in India saw a 6% dip in 2024, recording 58.85 lakh cases as against 2023’s 62.41 lakh cases, cyber crimes saw an almost 18% jump in the period, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

Economic offences rose by 4.6% in the period. While 2,04,973 cases were registered in the category in 2023, the figure stood at 2,14,379 cases in 2024.

A total of 1,01,928 cases were registered under the cyber crimes category, showing an increase of 17.9% from 2023 when 86,420 cases were lodged. Crime rate under this category increased from 6.2 in 2023 to 7.3 in 2024.

Child safety, too, remained a concern with 98,375 children going missing in 2024 – a 7.8% increase from 91,296 in 2023. These included 75,603 girls, 22,768 boys and four transgender children.