Crime branch arrests eight for ‘kidnapping’ businessman in Surat

The accused were produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody till February 1. (Representational)

The Surat crime branch arrested eight persons for allegedly kidnapping a 36-year-old businessman on Thursday.

The businessman, Komil Dudhwala, was released on Thursday night after his father gave Rs 1 crore to the alleged abductors.

Police recovered Rs 99.14 lakh from the accused, along with two cars, one pistol and three live cartridges.

According to police, Komil, a resident of Karimabad Society on Ghod Dod road in Surat, was on his way to a health club on his bike when a car intercepted him around 7 am Thursday. Three youths came out of the car and forced Komil into the vehicle, leaving his bike behind.

The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore from Komil’s father, Anwarali Dudhwala, who informed police.

Surat crime branch police traced their calls and found that accused were roaming in the Surat district area.

Anwarali on Thursday evening handed over Rs 1 crore to the abductors and later in the night, Komil was dropped at Kamrej on the outskirts of Surat city.

In a late night operation, the officials nabbed the accused who were travelling in two cars and a bike from Tarsadi village limit near Kosamba on NH-48 in Surat.

The accused were brought to the crime branch office where they were interrogated and later arrested.

The accused were identified as Ajay Dabhla, 21, resident of Kim, Chirag Yadav, 20, resident of Sayan village, Sonu Goswami, 20, resident of Kapodara, Faizan Khan, 21, resident of Sarthana, Arvind Vadhel, 46, resident of Saiyedpura market, Ishtiyak Shaikh, 33, from Nanpura, Irshad Multani, 26, of Rampura and Santosh Patil, 26, residing at Puna.

According to police, Irshad Multani was having heavy debts and he hatched the plan to kidnap Komil with his friends and gang members.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “The accused have confessed to the crime. The cash was also recovered from them. The accused have criminal records. We are trying to find out the car owners.”