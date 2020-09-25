Crime against women: UP CM asks officials to put up name-and-shame posters

DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy refused to comment on the direction of putting of posters of those committing crime against women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to name and shame people involved in harassing women by putting up posters with their names and photos in public places.

“The Chief Minister has directed that posters of criminals involved in molesting women, girls and children, misbehaviour and sexual harassment cases be displayed on road intersections and public places, along with the names of those aiding such criminals, so that people come to know about them,” a statement issued by the government said.

The directives were issued after the Chief Minister took cognizance of an incident in Kanpur on Thursday in which two youths allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old Dalit woman. The two were later arrested and booked for attempt to murder, molestation and criminal intimidation. They were also charged under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy refused to comment on the direction of putting of posters of those committing crime against women, saying that he was yet to receive an official order. “I have not yet received any such communication, and once we get it, we will act on it accordingly,” he said.

