Crime against women: Anna Hazare writes to PM Modi, says will go on ‘maun vrat’ from Dec 20

So far, Hazare has observed fast for 20 times seeking justice for the people. (Source: PTI) So far, Hazare has observed fast for 20 times seeking justice for the people. (Source: PTI)

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he will observe ‘maun vrat’ (silence) at Ralegan Siddhi from December 20 to seek speedy justice for 2012 Delhi gangrape victim and against the repeated occurrence of such “heinous crimes against women”.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hazare said, “In the Nirbhaya case, the accused were pronounced guilty and were sentenced to the gallows. Seven years (on), there has been no action in the matter. And that is why people in the country are welcoming the Hyderabad encounter.” He said the delay in the Nirbhaya case “is not good for democracy and may result in anarchy”. Four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed reportedly in an encounter by the police on December 6.

“There is no doubt that due to a delay in dispensing justice, people in the country are upset and that is why they are welcoming encounters, like the Hyderabad one. I think this is a worrying sign for the judicial system,” Hazare said.

In the letter, Hazare pointed out that on August 14, 2005, a convict was hanged for rape and murder in West Bengal. “After this, no such hanging case has not been executed in the country. Till date, in the country, 426 convicts have been sentenced to the gallows, but their hanging has not taken effect,” he said.

“I will observe ‘maun vrat’ from December 20 to seek justice for Nirbhaya and for ensuring that such incidents do not take place in the country again and again. If the government does not take effective steps to curb such crimes, I will fast indefinitely,” he said.

So far, Hazare has observed fast for 20 times seeking justice for the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App