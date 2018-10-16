Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan joins Congress

Hasin Jahan (centre) joined Congress in the presence of state Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (left) on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) Hasin Jahan (centre) joined Congress in the presence of state Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (left) on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan ventured into politics on Tuesday by joining Congress party in Mumbai. The Mumbai Congress posted on Twitter the pictures of state Congress president Sanjay Nirupam welcoming Jahan to the party fold.

Jahan, a model by profession, made tabloid headlines earlier this year when she accused her cricketer husband of a series of allegations, including match-fixing, adultery and domestic violence after which the BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While the cricketer denied all the allegations, Jahan claimed that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman for fixing matches for India. However, BCCI later gave a clean chit to Shami.

Mumbai Congress President @sanjaynirupam today welcomed Model Hasin Jahan , wife of Cricketer Mohammed Shami to Congress family. pic.twitter.com/aFdt7YI0Lv — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) October 16, 2018

Jahan shared screenshots of Shami’s conversations as well as telephone recordings, accusing Shami of having extra-marital affairs. She also accused Shami and his family of domestic violence, adding that they even tried to kill her.

She also alleged that Shami has relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Nagpur and claimed that the 28-year old went to meet a woman in Dubai after the South Africa tour. Calling him a flirt, Jahan claimed that Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress like Virat Kohli did.

Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation. The charges of adultery and domestic violence are being investigated by the Kolkata Police.

