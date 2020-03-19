Gujarat: ‘Cricket match, music and crackers have led to communal violence’

There were no incidents of communal violence in Anand city or in the neighbouring Vadodara city and district during this two-year period. (Representational Photo) There were no incidents of communal violence in Anand city or in the neighbouring Vadodara city and district during this two-year period. (Representational Photo)

A cricket match, playing of music by a Disc Jockey (DJ) and the bursting of crackers during Ganesh Visarjan were among the listed reasons for incidents of communal violence in Anand district of central Gujarat, the Gujarat Assembly was told on Wednesday. One person had died and 10 others were injured in these incidents in 2018, the state government revealed.

In a written response to a question on communal riots asked by Dariapur MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh, the state government stated that there were nine incidents of communal riots in Anand district in 2018. Similarly in 2019, four more incidents happened in the district and two persons were injured. There were no incidents of communal violence in Anand city or in the neighbouring Vadodara city and district during this two-year period.

Citing reasons for these clashes, the state government listed a cricket match, playing of DJ music, parking of bikes, commuting and bursting of crackers during Ganesh Visarjan as the reasons for fights between communities in the district.

