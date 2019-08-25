Cricket enthusiast, keen administrator, BCCI’s go-to man on all matters legal

Arun Jaitley served Indian cricket for close to two decades, and was vice-president of the BCCI for five years since 2008. While Jaitley, who entered cricket administration in 1999 as the Delhi & District Cricket Association president, never assumed the offices of BCCI president or secretary, that didn’t stop him from being a key figure in its operations.

Recalling the 2005 BCCI elections, eventually won by Sharad Pawar, former BCCI secretary and past national selector Sanjay Jagdale said, “When I asked him (Jaitley) why he pulled out (of the race), he told me, ‘Pawar is a friend. I will wait for my turn’.”

In a statement, the BCCI on Saturday said, “A remarkable statesman, Mr Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the most able and respected cricket administrators. During his long tenure as the president of DDCA, he brought about a tremendous change…”

Jaitley was BCCI’s go-to man on all things legal. “His opinion was sought in financial matters as well,” Jagdale said. “When BCCI had issues with service tax, he led the Board’s delegation to the government and settled it. Mr Jaitley was a genuine cricket lover, who often turned up at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.”

BCCI old hand Ratnakar Shetty recalled how Jaitley’s legal acumen had helped Indian players in 2001, when former England batsman Mike Denness, as match referee in the India-South Africa series, penalised six Indian players for various offences. Sachin Tendulkar was given a suspended one-Test ban on ball-tampering charges, Virender Sehwag got a one-Test ban for excessive appealing, and Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Dasgupta all got suspended sentences. “Mr (Jagmohan) Dalmiya, then BCCI president, turned to Mr Jaitley, who advised BCCI to challenge the match referee’s decision. We…refused to budge,” Shetty said. The ICC backed Denness, but the South African board sided with BCCI and replaced Denness with Denis Lindsay for the next Test, which ICC declared “unofficial”.

Calling Jaitley a problem solver and crisis manager, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry said: “He had a very pragmatic approach to situations. He was an integral part of BCCI…. (But) once he was in the Union Cabinet, not once did he interfere in BCCI (matters).”