Crew, passengers evacuated from Air India Express’ Muscat-Kochi flight following smoke warning

Passengers and crew were evacuated from an Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight at Oman’s Muscat airport on Wednesday after smoke and fire was reported in one of the aircraft’s engines. All on board the flight were evacuated using slides and no injuries were reported.

The smoke and fire was noticed in engine no. 2 of the AI Express Boeing 737-800 Muscat-Cochin flight during taxiing for take-off. All on board, including six crew members and 145 passengers, including four infants, were evacuated on the taxiway as a precautionary measure and transported to the terminal building. A relief flight will be organised for the passengers, Arun Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation, told The Indian Express.

Kumar further said, “We will be investigating and take appropriate action.”