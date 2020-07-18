Ram Janambhoomi Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5

Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up by the government to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has sent two dates to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose from – August 3 and 5 – to lay down the foundation of the temple.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said, “We have suggested two auspicious dates — August 3 and 5 — for the prime minister’s visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets.”

The Trust met Saturday to decide the date of construction of the temple. The construction of the temple, which was set to begin a few months ago, had to be postponed on account of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

“After the situation becomes normal, funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within 3-3.5 years,” Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust told reporters.

“Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawing of temple’s foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing,” Rai said, adding that “Larsen & Toubro will carry out their work and the work related to bricks will be carried out by Sompura Marbles.”

“Together they’ll build a grand temple,” he said.

10 crore families across 4 lakh localities of the country will be contacted for financial support to build the temple, it has been decided.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is also preparing to launch its countrywide reach-out programme from the first week of August to mark its foundation day celebrations. This year, the programme is likely to include a campaign for the Ram Temple.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh

(Inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.