Cracks on Vande Bharat window pane when Owaisi was traveling, probe begins

Western Railway police has started a probe into the incident where cracks were found on the window pane of Vande Bharat train in which AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his team were travelling.

According to the Railway police, the incident took place on Monday near Ankleshwar Railway station in Bharuch, when AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his team were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat to attend a public meeting in Limbayat. When the train crossed the Narmada bridge, some concrete pieces hit the window near seat number 25, while Owaisi was on seat number 18, they said.

The incident came into light when a passenger noticed the crack after the train halted at the Surat railway station. The passenger immediately informed police and railway authorities.

Mentioning about the incident at a public event in Limbayat on Monday, advocate Waris Pathan said that someone threw stones on the coach in which Owaisi was travelling.

Talking to The Indian Express, Western Railway Superintendent of police Rajesh Parmar said, “We have sought a report from the railway technical team. Our teams surveyed the area but found no clues from where the incident had taken place.”

He added, “After primary investigations, we found that repairing of railway tracks was in progress near Ankleshwar railway station. There was an alert for trains to run at low speed. May be some concrete pieces hit the window due to the high speed of the Vande Bharat train.”