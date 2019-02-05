Cracks in INLD-BSP alliance after Jind bypoll debacle

Just four days after the result of Haryana’s Jind bypoll, cracks have appeared in the alliance of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party in the state. The BSP on Monday said that “it is considering to contest the next election in alliance with INLD only if the Chautala family joins hands again, otherwise our party will be forced to reconsider the alliance”.

INLD candidate Umed Redhu, who was supported by the BSP, had got just 3,454 votes in the Jind bypoll getting the fifth spot.

Haryana BSP president Prakash Bharti told The Indian Express that party supremo Mayawati reviewed the political scenario of the state in New Delhi on Monday in which all senior leaders from the state, including state incharge Dr Meghraj Singh, were present. “There is no doubt that the split in Chautala family was main reason of the defeat of our (BSP-INLD alliance) candidate in Jind. We will speak to INLD leader Abhay Chautala over the issue,” said Bharti adding that when they had entered into an alliance with the INLD in April 2018, the Chautala family was united. Bharti said that a split in the family has weakened their alliance.

“The circumstances have changed because of internal battle in the Chautala family and the BSP-INLD alliance is also not untouched from it. It (conflict in the Chautala family) is not as per the expectations of the alliance. It can also cause harm to BSP and its movement in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. To prevent this, the national leadership has been authorized to take a call keeping in view the new circumstances,” said the BSP in a press note after the meeting held in Delhi on Monday.

The BSP added that party supremo Mayawati has observed that the INLD lost Jind seat because of the split in the party. “The tussle and tension (in Chautalas) is still growing. Because of it, their alliance with BSP is moving to negativity instead of moving forward.”

Bharti said that they have not snapped their alliance with the INLD as of now, adding that there may be a joint meeting before further decision.

On the other hand, INLD national Secretary General R S Chaudhary said that their partner had just spoken about a “review” and “there should not be too much read into it”.

To discuss the emerging political developments, the BSP state committee will meet in Rohtak on Tuesday, while the INLD’s state executive meeting has been called in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

After a split in the INLD, Abhay Chautala’s nephew Dushyant Chautala had formed a new political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). JJP candidate Digvijay Chautala had secured second spot in the Jind poll battle with INLD’s vote bank shifting to the JJP at least in Jind constituency prompting the BSP to reconsider the alliance. It is believed that if the alliance between the INLD and the BSP goes on, then there may be rethinking on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

By joining hands, the INLD and BSP might have hoped to attract support from different communities including Jats and Dalits in the caste centric politics of the state. The Scheduled Castes consist 20 per cent of Haryana’s population while Jats share is stated to be 25 per cent.