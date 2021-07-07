Cracks in Cong open up space for AAP, Akalis

DRIVE ACROSS Punjab and you will be greeted with posters of a beaming Arvind Kejriwal with Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the former police officer who investigated the sensitive desecration case and joined AAP recently.

At the same time, you cannot ignore the giant billboards of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and the smaller ones of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal with BSP supremo Mayawati. The BJP, still reeling under the backlash over the farm laws, is conspicuous by its absence.

The Assembly polls in Punjab are less than a year away. And just when it seemed that the ruling Congress was assured of a return ticket, the cracks within the party have opened up the field.

In 2017, the Congress came to power with a formidable 77 seats while AAP trailed with 20, Akalis with 15 and BJP three.

The results came as a rude shock to AAP, which was riding high on mammoth crowds and NRI campaigners. This time, says AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the party is treading with caution — and optimism.

The Indian Express travelled across the state to find that the Congress dissidents, who have have handed a double barrel for Opposition parties to target the government with: non-performance and weak leadership.

Making the most of this opportunity, say observers, is AAP.

The Akalis are also making the most of the Congress meltdown that started in April.

Party president Sukhbir Badal, who was on the backfoot with the farm laws, is now positioning himself as a crusader.

The BJP, which is going it alone after the break-up with SAD, is desperately hoping for a consolidation of Hindu and Dalits votes with their slogan of a Dalit CM. But as Charanjit Pal, sarpanch of Mahil Gahlan village in Doaba, said: “They can even promise a Dalit PM, but they have nothing in hand here. The farm agitation has put paid to their chances this time.”