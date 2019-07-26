Punjab: Cracks appear in AAP again as LoP Cheema faces opposition from within

Discontent is once again simmering in the ranks of MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with factionalism coming to the fore and a leadership challenge being mounted to unseat Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Cheema.

Sources within the AAP said that even after the exit of the rebel leader of the party, Sukhpal Khaira, and the marginalisation of the other dissident MLAs, all is not well within the party with differences between Cheema and Sunam MLA Aman Arora.

Matters have been coming to a head for several weeks now and Aman Arora has now resorted to mounting a media blitz by holding his own press conferences and issuing press releases on issues pertaining to the state. This even as the Leader of Opposition and other party spokespersons also release similar statements in the name of the party.

Arora has also been making the point of camping in Chandigarh every week for a couple of days and meeting media persons and putting forth his point of view. There has been considerable buzz within the party circles and outside when Arora was not invited for a party meeting in Chandigarh. He had at the time said that he had no information regarding the meet which was attended by some other MLAs, while Harpal Cheema said there may have been some miscommunication.

Party leaders say that there are now three distinct groups of MLAs each tilting their own way. One group is with Cheema another with Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and a third one which supports Aman Arora. A fourth group of MLAs also exists and this is the one comprising dissident MLAs, including the suspended MLA Kanwar Sandhu.

“There has been an attempt to project that Cheema has not been able to rise to the task of Leader of Opposition and hence he must be changed. This projection was made to the Delhi leadership also but they have not shown any interest in the proposal. Efforts were also made to reach out to other MLAs in order to muster support for Cheema’s ouster. This is the main cause of differences within AAP legislative group in Punjab today,” said a leader not willing to be identified.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Harpal Cheema denied that there were any differences between him and Aman Arora. “There is nothing at least from my side. There was that issue of meeting where he was not present but that was sorted out and after that we have been together,” he said. He added that he was not aware of any media outreach by Arora.

On his part, Arora said that he did not have any differences with any person in particular but he has not been mincing his words while asking for the party to do course correction with half the time period of the Assembly having lapsed. “We are two and a half years into this term of the Assembly and we must realise that our vote share has come down from 25 per cent to seven per cent. Out of this four per cent of the major share is from Sangrur from where Bhagwant Mann is won. We cannot go to the next elections with just this,” he said.

Arora added that he had not hidden his sentiments and had mentioned his thoughts within party forums too. “I have had a 17-year-long political journey to reach where I am. My words may sound harsh to some people but I have to say what I feel because I am a loyal soldier of the party. We need a wake up call to chart our way forward and provide the third alternative to the people of the state as there is still a vacuum which needs to be filled,” he said.

After the resignations of H S Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira, Baldev Singh, Nazar Singh Manshahia and Amarjeet Singh Sandoa the party’s numbers in the Vidhan Sabha are down to 15 from the original 20. Out of these 15 too four are rebel MLAs comprising Kanwar Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Jagga and Pirmal Singh Khalsa.