Cracker blast at Punjab’s Tarn Taran: 16-year-old dies, toll now 3

The incident took place near Pahu village of Tarn Taran. The incident took place near Pahu village of Tarn Taran.

A 16-year-old girl who was injured in an explosion after crackers were burst at a religious procession in Tarn Taran district Saturday has succumbed to her injuries, taking the death toll to 3.

Gurkirat Singh of Pahuwind died in Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital at around 4 pm on Sunday.

Gurpreet Singh (12) and Manpreet Singh (18), who were also from the same village, had died on the spot the previous day.

On Saturday evening, a blast occurred in explosive material suspected to be potassium stored on a mini trolley towed by a tractor which was leading a religious procession from Pahuwind to Tarn Taran. The procession was planned as part of the martyrdom day of Baba Deep Singh. Eleven people were also injured in the incident.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had ordered a magisterial probe. However, the orders were yet to reach Tarn Taran SDM Rajneesh Arora.

Meanwhile, police and villagers are tight-lipped over what caused the blast.

Though some villagers and eyewitnesses have claimed that ordinary crackers were stored in a pot on the trolley, police sources said there was evidence that it was potassium.

“We have come to know that the crackers were homemade and potassium was used to make these crackers. Each cracker had potassium in small quantity wrapped with thread and all these crackers were kept in the pot. There are multiple versions about how a spark was created in the pot that led to the blast. It was powerful blast and ordinary crackers can’t cause such a huge blast. We have been waiting for the injured to recover to find out about what happened. Most of the persons near the blast site were injured,” said a police officer.

The cremation of the Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh was held at Pahuwind village. Gurkirat Singh’s body was sent for post-mortem.

