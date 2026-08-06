Cracked walls, dry taps, dirty toilets: Jaipur students’ protest costs principal his post

Following the protest, the Education Department ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurAug 6, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Cracked walls, dry taps, dirty toilets: Jaipur students’ protest costs principal his postDuring the protest, students sat at the school gate, alleging that toilets were in a dilapidated condition, there was an acute shortage of drinking water, and several classrooms had cracked walls. (Express photo)
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Students of the Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Higher Secondary School for the Deaf and Mute staged a protest on Wednesday over poor infrastructure and the lack of basic facilities at the institution on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.

Following the protest, the Education Department ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

The Joint Director of School Education directed District Education Officer (DEO) to head the probe into the matter. The team has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation on Thursday and recommend disciplinary action against those found responsible, in accordance with the rules.

Separately, school principal Bharat Joshi has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, pending disciplinary proceedings. Vice principal Reshma Batra has been given charge of the school.

During his suspension, Joshi will receive subsistence allowance as per rules, and his headquarters will be the Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner. A teacher and a Class IV employee have also been placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO).

During the protest, students sat at the school gate, alleging that toilets were in a dilapidated condition, there was an acute shortage of drinking water, and several classrooms had cracked walls. They said they had repeatedly raised these issues with the school administration, but no action had been taken, leaving them with no option but to protest. The students communicated with the media through sign language.

The school has 583 hearing-impaired students, including 120 girls and 162 boys residing in the hostels.

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Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully also visited the school and interacted with the students and staff and listened to their grievances.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot alleged, “Teachers who do not know sign language have been posted at the school, making communication with students difficult. The condition of the campus is bad, the toilets are not being cleaned, classrooms are dirty and the building is in poor shape.”

Gehlot said he would write to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, urging immediate action on the demand of the students. He said sign language is the primary means of communication for such students and stressed that teachers posted at the institution should be proficient in it.

Responding to allegations that teachers without training in sign language had been posted at the school, Batra said all teachers from Class 1 to X were specially trained. She said that the state government had recently appointed 13 teachers for Class XI and XII, all of whom are now serving at the school.

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“The condition of the school building is bad. There are issues of sewerage blockage in girls and boys hostels. It has been ongoing and we had complained to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation officials, but the work has been delayed for a month. We have also written to the state government,” she added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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