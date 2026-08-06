Cracked walls, dry taps, dirty toilets: Jaipur students’ protest costs principal his post

During the protest, students sat at the school gate, alleging that toilets were in a dilapidated condition, there was an acute shortage of drinking water, and several classrooms had cracked walls. (Express photo)

Students of the Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Higher Secondary School for the Deaf and Mute staged a protest on Wednesday over poor infrastructure and the lack of basic facilities at the institution on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.

Following the protest, the Education Department ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

The Joint Director of School Education directed District Education Officer (DEO) to head the probe into the matter. The team has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation on Thursday and recommend disciplinary action against those found responsible, in accordance with the rules.

Separately, school principal Bharat Joshi has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, pending disciplinary proceedings. Vice principal Reshma Batra has been given charge of the school.