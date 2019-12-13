Crack down on mafia: Kamal Nath to police, bureaucrats

Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered the Gwalior police to act tough. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered the Gwalior police to act tough. (PTI Photo)

In the backdrop of the MP government’s action against businessman and editor Jeetu Soni, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said a free hand has been given to the police and administration to crack down on the mafia and announced that his government would come out with a law against organised crime.

Speaking at a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, Nath said he had received many complaints against the entrenched mafia in the state. “… Just crack down on the mafia,” Nath said, according to officials.

Suggesting that the action against Soni was not a fallout of Sanjha Lokswami’s coverage of the honey trap case, the CM said that he had received many complaints against the controversial businessman more than a month ago that he was blackmailing people.

