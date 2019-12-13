Follow Us:
Thursday, December 12, 2019
  • Crack down on mafia: Kamal Nath to police, bureaucrats

Crack down on mafia: Kamal Nath to police, bureaucrats

Suggesting that the action against Soni was not a fallout of Sanjha Lokswami’s coverage of the honey trap case, the CM said that he had received many complaints against the controversial businessman more than a month ago that he was blackmailing people.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: December 13, 2019 2:44:15 am
Subodhanand Swami, Subodhanand Swami Madhya Pradesh govt, Madhya Pradesh govt, Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers, India news, Indian Express Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered the Gwalior police to act tough. (PTI Photo)

In the backdrop of the MP government’s action against businessman and editor Jeetu Soni, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said a free hand has been given to the police and administration to crack down on the mafia and announced that his government would come out with a law against organised crime.

Speaking at a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, Nath said he had received many complaints against the entrenched mafia in the state. “… Just crack down on the mafia,” Nath said, according to officials.

Suggesting that the action against Soni was not a fallout of Sanjha Lokswami’s coverage of the honey trap case, the CM said that he had received many complaints against the controversial businessman more than a month ago that he was blackmailing people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement